Lapsus$ Strikes Again: Hackers Steal Samsung Galaxy Code

Hacker group Lapsus$ is in the news again, this time for stealing 190GB of Samsung data and Galaxy code.

BleepingComputer reported last week that Lapsus$, the same group that stole Nvidia GPU source code, had stolen a treasure trove of Samsung data. The data included “source code for every Trusted Applet (TA) installed in Samsung’s TrustZone environment used for sensitive operations (e.g. hardware cryptography, binary encryption, access control).” The code also included biometric unlock algorithms, bootloader source code, Samsung activation server code, confidential Qualcomm source code, as well as code for authenticating Samsung accounts.

Samsung has now confirmed the breach, and the theft of the Galaxy source code, in a statement to *Bloomberg.*

“There was a security breach relating to certain internal company data,” Samsung said. “According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source code relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees. Currently, we do not anticipate any impact to our business or customers. We have implemented measures to prevent further such incidents and will continue to serve our customers without disruption.”

It has not been a good few days for Samsung, with the company accused of throttling games and other apps on a wide array of its devices, including its most recent flagship S22. The company has promised to release a fix, but it’s not clear what long-term repercussions there may be.

One thing is certain: A breach of this magnitude is only going to add to Samsung’s woes.