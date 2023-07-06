Lamborghini Takes Order For Its Last Combustion Engine

Lamborghini’s move toward hybrid and electric-only vehicles has taken a major step forward, with the company taking its last order for a combustion engine.

According to Reuters, the legendary company has taken its last combustion engine-powered vehicle order, putting it on track for its hybrid-only plans by 2024.

The company first announced its plans to go full-hybrid in July 2022, with plans to deliver a full-electric vehicle by the end of the decade.

The milestone is a major one for Lamborghini, as well as the automotive industry in general.