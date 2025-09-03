Advertise with Us
Lambda Eyes 2025 IPO Amid AI Boom, Hires Morgan Stanley and Banks

Lambda, a San Jose-based AI cloud provider specializing in Nvidia GPU rentals, has hired Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs for a potential IPO in early 2025, amid booming AI demand. Backed by Nvidia and valued at $4-5 billion, it faces competition and regulatory hurdles but signals strong investor interest in AI infrastructure.
Written by Sara Donnelly
Wednesday, September 3, 2025

In the fast-evolving world of artificial intelligence infrastructure, a San Jose-based startup is making waves with its latest move toward going public. Lambda, a cloud provider specializing in renting out Nvidia graphics chips for AI tasks, has enlisted top-tier investment banks to orchestrate what could be one of the most closely watched initial public offerings in the tech sector. According to sources familiar with the matter, the company has tapped Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs to lead the effort, signaling a potential listing as early as the first half of next year.

This development comes amid surging demand for AI computing resources, where Lambda positions itself as a nimble alternative to giants like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Founded in 2012, Lambda has grown rapidly by focusing on GPU-intensive workloads, attracting backing from Nvidia itself, which invested in the startup as part of its strategy to expand the ecosystem around its dominant chip technology. The company’s services allow developers and enterprises to access high-powered computing without the massive upfront costs of building their own data centers.

Strategic Timing in a Booming Market

Insiders note that Lambda’s IPO preparations are buoyed by a valuation that could reach into the billions, reflecting the premium placed on AI infrastructure providers. Recent reports from The Information highlight how the startup has been in discussions for a funding round valuing it at $4 billion to $5 billion, potentially setting the stage for a blockbuster debut. This aligns with broader trends where Nvidia-backed firms are capitalizing on the AI hype, with investors eager for exposure to the next wave of tech growth.

However, the path to IPO isn’t without challenges. Lambda operates in a competitive field, where rivals like CoreWeave—another Nvidia-supported player—have already made headlines with their own public market ambitions. CoreWeave, for instance, reportedly sought a $32 billion valuation earlier this year, as detailed in coverage from Tech Startups, underscoring the high stakes and volatility in this niche.

Investor Backing and Operational Scale

Lambda’s appeal lies in its operational footprint, boasting over a million GPUs deployed across U.S. data centers, a scale that supports everything from machine learning training to complex simulations. Nvidia’s involvement isn’t just financial; it’s strategic, as the chipmaker has invested in multiple rounds to foster providers that amplify demand for its hardware. This symbiotic relationship has helped Lambda secure partnerships with major AI players, though specifics remain under wraps.

Financially, the company is riding a wave of revenue growth driven by AI adoption across industries. Yet, as with many startups in this space, profitability remains a question mark, with heavy investments in infrastructure potentially weighing on margins. Analysts point to Lambda’s hiring of blue-chip bankers as a vote of confidence, drawing parallels to successful tech IPOs that have rewarded early backers handsomely.

Risks and Regulatory Hurdles Ahead

Looking ahead, regulatory scrutiny could play a role, especially given the concentration of power in AI chip supply chains dominated by Nvidia. Federal antitrust concerns, as echoed in recent discussions in TheStreet, might influence how such deals unfold. Moreover, market conditions—fluctuating interest rates and investor sentiment toward tech valuations—will be critical.

For industry insiders, Lambda’s move represents more than just another listing; it’s a litmus test for the sustainability of AI infrastructure as a standalone business model. If successful, it could pave the way for a flurry of similar IPOs, reshaping how capital flows into the sector. As preparations ramp up, all eyes will be on whether Lambda can translate its technical prowess into enduring shareholder value.

