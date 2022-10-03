LA School Systems Refuses to Pay Ransom, Hackers Release Data

Hackers followed through on their threats, releasing private information after the LA School system refused to pay a ransom.

A hacker group called the Vice Society successfully carried out a ransomware attack against the LA School system. The group encrypted the school’s systems and accessed private data. According to The Seattle Times, Vice Society has released some of the private information it gained access to after Superintendent Albert Carvalho shot down any thought of negotiating with the hackers.

“What I can tell you is that the demand — any demand — would be absurd,” Carvalho told the Times. “But this level of demand was, quite frankly, insulting. And we’re not about to enter into negotiations with that type of entity.”

Some screenshots of the leaked data included Social Security numbers, but it’s still unclear how extensive the data is.