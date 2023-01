Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has offered his latest report on Apple and its good news for MacBook fans.

According to Kuo, Apple could finally release a MacBook with an OLED display as early as late 2024.

Compared to mini-LED, laptops that use OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding, so it has caused Apple to plan to ship the OLED MacBook by the end of 2024 at the earliest. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 11, 2023

Kuo has a solid track record predicting Apple’s next moves. If he is correct about Apple’s OLED plans, it could help the company reinvent the popular MacBook yet again.