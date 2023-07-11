Kristin Matzen Named TIME’s Chief Communications Officer

TIME has announced it has a new Chief Communications Officer, naming Kristin Matzen to the post.
CEO Jessica Sibley made the announcement in a note to staff:
Today, I am thrilled to announce that Kristin Matzen has been promoted to Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately. Kristin will lead all strategic communications for TIME, including corporate communications, media relations, editorial and event publicity, crisis communications, and more.
Sibley touted Matzen’s years of experience working for TIME, as well as her decade of experience in the communications industry:
Kristin has led communications for TIME for the last five years and brings more than a decade of communications and media relations experience to this role. She has spearheaded communications for all of TIME’s content, brand announcements, major partnerships, and company milestones, as well as the launch of TIME’s new, high-growth business divisions, including TIME Studios and our sustainability platform TIME CO2. Kristin has also increased awareness and global media coverage of TIME’s journalism and programming across all platforms, including our new and existing franchises and events around the world—from Person of the Year and Women of the Year to the global expansion of the TIME100 and many others. Together, these efforts generate billions of earned media impressions annually. Kristin will continue to support team leaders from every area of the organization and our journalists across the newsroom to promote their work.