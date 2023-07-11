Kristin Matzen Named TIME’s Chief Communications Officer

TIME has announced it has a new Chief Communications Officer, naming Kristin Matzen to the post.

CEO Jessica Sibley made the announcement in a note to staff:

Today, I am thrilled to announce that Kristin Matzen has been promoted to Chief Communications Officer, effective immediately. Kristin will lead all strategic communications for TIME, including corporate communications, media relations, editorial and event publicity, crisis communications, and more.

Sibley touted Matzen’s years of experience working for TIME, as well as her decade of experience in the communications industry: