Krispy Kreme-McDonald’s Partnership Ends in $28.9M Losses, 70% Stock Drop

The Partnership’s Promising Start

In a move that once promised to revolutionize the fast-food dessert space, Krispy Kreme Inc. embarked on an ambitious collaboration with McDonald’s Corp. back in 2023, aiming to bring fresh doughnuts to thousands of McDonald’s locations across the U.S. The partnership was hailed as a potential game-changer, leveraging McDonald’s vast network to boost Krispy Kreme’s accessibility and sales volume. Initial rollouts showed promise, with doughnuts appearing in select markets and generating buzz among consumers craving a sweet complement to their Big Macs.

However, beneath the sugary surface, operational challenges began to mount. The integration required significant investments in supply chain logistics, employee training, and marketing efforts from both sides. Krispy Kreme had to ramp up production to meet the demands of McDonald’s high-traffic outlets, which often operate around the clock. Early reports suggested that while customer interest was high, the economics of scaling such an operation were proving trickier than anticipated.

Unraveling Financial Strains

The cracks became evident in Krispy Kreme’s latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025, where the company disclosed a staggering $28.9 million in unsustainable operating costs tied directly to the partnership. These expenses included lease impairments and termination fees, painting a picture of a venture that failed to align costs with actual demand. As detailed in a recent article from Fortune, the doughnut maker’s stock has plummeted nearly 70% since January, reflecting investor disillusionment with the failed alliance.

Krispy Kreme’s CEO, Josh Charlesworth, candidly addressed the termination, stating that despite joint efforts, the partnership’s costs proved unfeasible relative to unit sales. The collaboration, which officially ended on July 2, 2025, after roughly two years, contributed to a 13.5% revenue drop to $379.8 million and a widened net loss of $435 million for the quarter. This financial hit underscores the perils of high-stakes partnerships in the quick-service restaurant sector, where margins are razor-thin.

Industry-Wide Implications

Analysts point to broader lessons from this fallout, particularly in how consumer preferences and economic pressures can derail even the most hyped collaborations. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from financial watchers like Top Stock Alerts highlight the stock’s tumble amid a fading meme-stock rally, with shares dropping over 11% post-earnings. Similarly, insights from AInvest emphasize the partnership’s role in exacerbating Krispy Kreme’s losses, including significant impairment charges.

For McDonald’s, the split means rethinking dessert offerings, potentially shifting focus back to in-house items like McFlurries. Industry insiders note that this isn’t the first time fast-food giants have tested third-party integrations only to pull back; similar ventures, such as Taco Bell’s experiments with beyond-meat options, have faced cost hurdles. Krispy Kreme, meanwhile, is pivoting to a turnaround plan aimed at deleveraging its balance sheet and fostering sustainable growth, as outlined in its Q2 report covered by Yahoo Finance.

Looking Ahead: Turnaround Strategies

In response to these setbacks, Krispy Kreme has suspended its quarterly dividend and withdrawn full-year guidance, signaling a period of recalibration. The company is now emphasizing core retail operations and international expansion to offset domestic losses. According to Morningstar, Charlesworth remains optimistic about refocusing on profitable channels, though skepticism lingers among investors given the stock’s record lows.

The episode serves as a cautionary tale for the food industry, highlighting the need for rigorous demand forecasting and flexible cost structures in partnerships. As Krispy Kreme navigates this recovery phase, stakeholders will watch closely for signs of stabilization, with potential ripple effects on how other brands approach cross-chain collaborations in an increasingly competitive market.