Korean Air Using Drone Swarms to Inspect Aircraft

In an industry first, Korean Air is using drone swarms to inspect aircraft.

Drones are gaining widespread use in a number of industries, including search and rescue, deliveries, real estate, on the battlefield, and more. Korean Air is using them in a new and innovative way, however, using swarms of drones to inspect aircraft.

The airline says the drones improve safety, as well as increase the speed and accuracy of inspections. The drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that can detecting things as small as 1 mm. This allows the drones to detect issues and defects that cannot be seen with the naked eye.

Although Korea Air is the first to use drones in such a way, other airlines are in the process of deploying them around the world.