KION-TV Closes Salinas Newsroom After 56 Years, Lays Off 30 Staff

In a sudden move that has sent ripples through the broadcasting industry, KION-TV, a longtime fixture in Salinas, California, abruptly shuttered its local news operations after 56 years on the air. Employees arrived at work on September 24, 2025, only to be informed that the newsroom was closing immediately, with all staff laid off without prior warning. The station, owned by the News-Press & Gazette Company, has outsourced its newscasts to KPIX, a CBS affiliate in San Francisco, marking a stark pivot away from in-house journalism.

This decision affects not just the roughly 30 employees who lost their jobs but also the broader Central Coast community, which relied on KION for hyper-local coverage of events like agricultural issues in the Salinas Valley and regional emergencies. Former anchor Jasmine Viel expressed heartbreak over the closure, noting in interviews that it represents a “disservice to the community” that depended on the station’s bilingual reporting through its Telemundo 23 arm.

The Broader Implications for Local News

The shutdown underscores a troubling trend in local television, where cost-cutting measures are increasingly leading to the erosion of community-focused journalism. According to a report in the Los Angeles Times, KION’s parent company cited financial pressures, including declining ad revenues and the shift to digital streaming, as factors in the decision. Industry analysts point out that this mirrors similar closures across the U.S., where small-market stations struggle against media conglomerates and online platforms.

Workers described the announcement as blindsiding, with some learning of their fate via email while others were told in person to pack up by 5 p.m. that day. The station’s news director, Dan Green, a 30-year veteran, lamented the loss of institutional knowledge, telling local outlets that the move severs a vital link between residents and their stories.

Economic Pressures and Ownership Dynamics

Delving deeper, the News-Press & Gazette Company, which owns 15 stations nationwide, has been navigating a challenging environment exacerbated by cord-cutting and the dominance of national networks. Recent financial disclosures reveal that local ad spending in California dropped 15% year-over-year, per data from the Television Bureau of Advertising. This closure follows a pattern seen in other markets, such as the outsourcing of news at stations in Oregon and Idaho by the same owner.

Community leaders, including Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig, have voiced concerns about the vacuum left behind. “Local news is the heartbeat of democracy,” she said in a statement reported by KSBW, highlighting fears that outsourced content from San Francisco won’t adequately cover Central Coast specifics like farmworker rights or coastal erosion.

Industry Reactions and Future Outlook

Broadcasting insiders are watching closely, as this could signal more consolidations. The Guardian reported staff condemnations of the move as a “corporate betrayal,” with unions like SAG-AFTRA calling for better protections. Meanwhile, digital alternatives like streaming services are filling some gaps, but experts warn of “news deserts” emerging in rural areas.

Looking ahead, KION’s pivot to KPIX-produced newscasts may stabilize operations short-term, but it raises questions about journalistic integrity. As one anonymous executive told KTLA, “This is survival mode for local TV—adapt or die.” The incident also ties into broader media shifts, including recent X posts from outlets like Breitbart News discussing federal funding cuts to public broadcasting, which indirectly pressure commercial stations.

Lessons for the Broadcasting Sector

For industry insiders, KION’s fate offers a case study in resilience. Stations must innovate, perhaps through partnerships with tech firms or community-funded models, to preserve local voices. The abruptness of the shutdown has sparked calls for regulatory oversight, with the FCC potentially reviewing such transitions to ensure public interest.

Ultimately, this closure is more than a local story—it’s a harbinger for an industry at a crossroads, where economic realities clash with the essential role of grassroots reporting in informing and uniting communities. As California grapples with this loss, the path forward demands creative solutions to sustain the fourth estate in an era of disruption.