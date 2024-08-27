Kelce Brothers Win a $100 Million Podcast Deal From Amazon: Podcasts are Hot, Hot, Hot!

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital media, podcasts have emerged as one of the hottest commodities, attracting massive audiences and even bigger deals. The latest testament to this booming industry comes from NFL star brothers Jason and Travis Kelce, who have just inked a groundbreaking deal with Amazon’s Wondery, reportedly worth over $100 million. Their podcast, “New Heights,” has skyrocketed in popularity, reflecting the broader trends that are transforming the podcasting world.

The Meteoric Rise of “New Heights”

Launched in 2022, “New Heights” quickly captured the attention of listeners with its unique blend of NFL insights, personal anecdotes, and candid conversations between the two brothers. The show’s rise to prominence was further fueled by Travis Kelce’s high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, which introduced a whole new demographic to the podcast. As the podcast gained traction, it became a symbol of the shifting dynamics in the podcasting industry, where celebrity-hosted shows are pulling in massive audiences and even more significant advertising dollars.

“The Kelces’ emergent success over the past two years is emblematic of the shifting podcast landscape,” noted Anne Steele of the Wall Street Journal. “In a world where a few blockbuster shows are attracting the biggest audiences, ‘New Heights’ has risen to the top, exemplifying how a mix of sports, pop culture, and personal stories can captivate millions.”

The $100 Million Deal: What It Entails

The deal with Wondery, which runs for three years, is one of the largest podcast deals to date, putting the Kelce brothers in the company of other podcast giants like Joe Rogan and Alex Cooper. According to sources familiar with the agreement, Wondery will gain exclusive rights to distribute and sell ads for all audio and video episodes of “New Heights.” This includes access to the show’s back catalog and the ability to create international audio adaptations, further expanding the podcast’s global reach.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’” the Kelce brothers said in a statement. “We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to ‘New Heights’! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership.”

The deal also includes a first-look option for new consumer products the brothers may develop, as well as opportunities for live events and other collaborative projects. Episodes will continue to be available across platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and Amazon Music, with Wondery+ subscribers gaining access to ad-free listening and exclusive content.

The Podcast Boom: A Cultural Phenomenon

The Kelce brothers’ deal is just the latest in a series of high-profile podcast agreements that highlight the medium’s explosive growth. According to Edison Research, “New Heights” ranked No. 4 on the list of top U.S. podcasts in the second quarter of 2024, a significant achievement in a crowded market. This popularity is not just a reflection of the brothers’ star power but also of the broader appeal of podcasts as a medium that blends entertainment, information, and intimacy in a way that few other formats can.

“‘New Heights’ on the surface is a sports podcast, and sports is such a well-listened-to category,” said Wondery CEO Jen Sargent. “But it’s become a cultural phenomenon—they’re in that cultural zeitgeist.”

The Kelce brothers are not the only ones benefiting from this trend. The podcast industry as a whole has seen a surge in investment, with platforms like Spotify, Amazon, and SiriusXM competing for exclusive content deals. Last month, Wondery signed comedian Dax Shepard to an $80 million deal for his podcast “Armchair Expert,” and Alex Cooper secured a deal valued at over $100 million with SiriusXM for her hit podcast “Call Her Daddy.”

The Risks and Rewards of Big Podcast Deals

While the headline-grabbing sums of these deals reflect the potential of podcasts to generate substantial revenue, they also come with significant risks. The podcast industry has experienced a boom-and-bust cycle in recent years, with some deals proving to be less profitable than anticipated. Distributors like Wondery are now incorporating more protections into their contracts, ensuring that they have multiple revenue streams, including ad sales, subscriptions, and merchandise.

The Kelce brothers’ deal with Wondery is structured to maximize these opportunities. In addition to the ad revenue generated from traditional podcast platforms, the deal includes provisions for merchandise development and live events, which could provide substantial additional income. The podcast’s existing fanbase, known as the “92%ers,” is likely to be a crucial factor in the success of these ventures.

A Bright Future for the Kelce Brothers

As they embark on this next chapter, the Kelce brothers are poised to continue their reign at the top of the podcasting world. Jason Kelce, who recently retired from professional football after 13 years with the Philadelphia Eagles, has joined ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown,” while Travis Kelce is set to begin another NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Both brothers have also ventured into other media projects, with Travis hosting a 20-episode season of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” for Amazon Prime Video.

Their diverse media engagements, combined with the ongoing success of “New Heights,” suggest that the Kelce brothers are not just football stars but also savvy media entrepreneurs. As they continue to build their brand, their partnership with Wondery will likely open up new avenues for content creation and audience engagement.

The Podcasting Gold Rush

The Kelce brothers’ deal is a sign that the podcasting gold rush is far from over. With major platforms like Amazon and Spotify continuing to invest heavily in exclusive content, the industry is set to grow even further. For creators, this means more opportunities to monetize their content and reach wider audiences. For listeners, it means access to an ever-expanding array of high-quality shows that cater to every interest and taste.

As the Kelce brothers prepare to launch the third season of “New Heights,” their $100 million deal with Wondery stands as a testament to the power of podcasts in today’s media landscape. It’s a reminder that in the digital age, the microphone is mightier than ever.

“Podcasts are hot, hot, hot,” said media analyst Sarah Perez. “The Kelce brothers’ deal is just the latest proof that audio content is a goldmine, and we’re only scratching the surface of what’s possible.”