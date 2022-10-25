KDE Neon Is Now Based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

KDE Neon, the non-distro distribution, is now based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.

KDE Neon is released by the KDE Community. While the developers say it isn’t a standalone distro, but rather a way for them to showcase the latest KDE technologies, many use Neon as they would any other distro.

Neon is based on Ubuntu LTS releases, which provide users with at least three years of support. Being based on Ubuntu also gives KDE Neon users access to the biggest collection of Linux-compatible software.

Unlike many Ubuntu-based distros, which have software that can lag behind faster-moving distros, Neon updates the KDE desktop and associated apps as soon as they’re available. This gives Neon a stable base, combined with the latest and greatest KDE software.

Moving KDE Neon to the latest Ubuntu LTS brings users current with the core OS, one that will be supported for years to come.