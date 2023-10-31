Katherine Maher, Former Wikimedia CEO, Takes Over At Web Summit

Katherine Maher, the former CEO of Wikimedia, is taking over at Web Summit following the resignation of Paddy Cosgrave.

Cosgrave resigned after controversial statements he made regarding the Hamas attacks against Israel. The backlash was swift and severe, with a number of high-profile participants backing out of Web Summit.

In a video on YouTube, Maher announced her new position:

“Hello everyone. My name is Katherine Maher, and I’m the new CEO of Web Summit,” she begins. “I’m coming to you from Lisbon where I really hope to see you soon in November. We’ll be bringing together startups, investors, leaders, and all of those who shape the world of tomorrow.”

“I worked with one of the largest and most diverse technology communities in the world as CEO of Wikimedia, and now I’m incredibly excited to work alongside the Web Summit team in your global community,” Maher continues. “Web Summit gathers and connects thousands of innovators from every corner of the world and, as with every year, brings important voices and conversations to the stage. Through this connection and conversation we enable the dialogue on how technology shapes our lives and the world around us. I look forward to seeing you soon in Lisbon.

“Thank you.”