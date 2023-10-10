Advertise with Us
Judge Throws Out Sonos’ $32.5 Million Win Against Google

A judge has handed Sonos a major defeat, throwing out its $32.5 million patent infringement win against Google....
Written by Staff
Tuesday, October 10, 2023

    • A judge has handed Sonos a major defeat, throwing out its $32.5 million patent infringement win against Google.

    Sonos had won a previous judgement in which the court found that Google had infringed Sonos’ patents for wireless audio devices, such as Google Home. According to Reuters, U.S. District Judge William Alsup has overturned the lower court’s ruling.

    “This was not a case of an inventor leading the industry to something new,” Alsup said. “This was a case of the industry leading with something new and, only then, an inventor coming out of the woodwork to say that he had come up with the idea first.”

    A Sonos spokesperson told the outlet the company believes the decision is “wrong on both the facts and law” and that it plans to appeal.

