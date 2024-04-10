Judge In DOJ’s Case Against Apple Recuses Himself

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz has recused himself from the DOJ’s antitrust case against Apple, citing a potential conflict of interest.

First reported by Reuters, Judge Farbiarz cites ethics rules that prohibit a judge from serving on a case where he or his family may have ties or financial connections to the company in question. Judge Farbiarz did not go into detail, other than citing the mandatory rule.

The case will now be handled by US District Judge Julien Neals in New Jersey. As AppleInsider points out, both judges likely share similar views, since both were appointed by President Joe Biden.

The DOJ’s case against Apple will have profound implications for the iPhone maker, as well as the tech industry at large, especially in matters related to gatekeeping and interoperability with competing services. If Apple loses the case, it could result in nothing less than a complete overhaul of the company’s business.