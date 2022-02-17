JPMorgan Opens Offices in the Metaverse

JPMorgan is a big believer in the metaverse, becoming the first bank to open an office it in.

The metaverse refers to the convergence of virtual, augmented, and in-person reality. The entire tech industry seems to be pivoting toward it, with Facebook even changing its name to Meta to better position itself to lead the way.

JPMorgan appears to also be going all-in on the metaverse, becoming the first bank to open offices in it.

$MANA $SOL $ETH $JPM JPMorgan’s new lounge in Metajuku mall in Decentraland. Visitors are greeted by a digital portrait of Jamie Dimon and a roaming tiger. — Weather (@Weather40813438), February 15, 2022

According to Fortune, JPMorgan believes the metaverse could eventually be worth $1 trillion annually, as its virtual worlds “infiltrate every sector in some way in the coming years.”

A company like JPMorgan setting up offices in the metaverse may be the biggest endorsement yet of its potential future.