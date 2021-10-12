JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Thinks Bitcoin is ‘Worthless’

Bitcoin may be one of the hottest things in the tech and finance industries, but JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is not a fan, calling it “worthless.”

Dimon is a well-known critic of cryptocurrency, previously telling people he thinks they should “stay away from it.” He’s now gone even further, saying he thinks Bitcoin is “worthless,” according to Reuters.

“I personally think that bitcoin is worthless,” Dimon said. “I don’t think you should smoke cigarettes either.

“Our clients are adults. They disagree. If they want to have access to buy or sell bitcoin – we can’t custody it – but we can give them legitimate, as clean as possible access.”

Dimon also believes significant government regulation is on the way, for a number of reasons.

“No matter what anyone thinks about it, government is going to regulate it. They are going to regulate it for (anti-money laundering) purposes, for (Bank Secrecy Act) purposes, for tax,” Dimon said.