John McAfee Commits Suicide in Jail Awaiting Extradition

John McAfee, founder of McAfee Corp, was found dead in a Barcelona jail cell by apparent suicide as he awaited extradition to the US over tax evasion charges.

McAfee was one of the pioneers of the early tech industry and founded McAfee Associates, which later became known as McAfee Corp. The company was an early leader in antivirus software and continues to make security software and products.

In recent years, McAfee developed a rather colorful reputation, twice running for US President as a Libertarian. He lived in Guatemala for a time, before being deported back to the US. He had numerous run-ins with legal authorities since at least 2012, was a “person of interest” in the murder of his neighbor in Belize and was ultimately arrested in Spain on US tax evasion charges in late 2020.

On Tuesday, June 22, the Spanish High Court approved McAfee’s extradition to the US. He was found dead in his cell by apparent suicide on Wednesday, June 23, according to Spanish publications El Pais, via Business Insider.