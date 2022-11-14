John Legere Offers Elon Musk Help, Musk Rebuffs It

John Legere, the famous former T-Mobile CEO, offered to run Twitter for Elon Musk, an offer Musk brusquely turned down.

Legere is something of a legend in the business world after transforming T-Mobile from the fourth-place carrier to the powerhouse it is today. Most CEOs would welcome his insight into turning a company around, but Musk isn’t most CEOs. Twitter’s new boss rebuffed Legere’s offer to run the company.

Hi @elonmusk ,maybe I should run @twitter 🤔You can stop managing daily business, and “content moderation” and then support product/technology, let someone else “run” @Twitter .I’m expensive but so is what you paid for twitter (p.s. please be leadership example of how to tweet🥇) — John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 13, 2022

No — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

Legere took the rejection in stride, offering some free advice to Musk:

@elonmusk @Twitter But please consider👂 the free advice included in my suggestion. I believe @twitter can be the marketplace for transparent free speech AND a profitable growth company. That will require vision but also leadership and management. ✅ — John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 13, 2022

At this time, Musk has yet to respond to Legere.