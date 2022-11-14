John Legere Offers Elon Musk Help, Musk Rebuffs It

John Legere, the famous former T-Mobile CEO, offered to run Twitter for Elon Musk, an offer Musk brusquely turned down.
Legere is something of a legend in the business world after transforming T-Mobile from the fourth-place carrier to the powerhouse it is today. Most CEOs would welcome his insight into turning a company around, but Musk isn’t most CEOs. Twitter’s new boss rebuffed Legere’s offer to run the company.
Legere took the rejection in stride, offering some free advice to Musk:
At this time, Musk has yet to respond to Legere.