John Legere Joins OOFOS Board of Directors

John Legere announced he has joined the board of directors of OOFOS, the recovery footwear brand.

John Legere is famous for turning around T-Mobile, taking it from a distant fourth-place carrier to the powerhouse it is today. He tenure at T-Mobile will be studied in business schools for years to come, although many have wondered what he would do following his departure from the company.

According to a recent tweet, he has joined the board of OOFOS:

I am thrilled to join the board of @OOFOS and bring my expertise to this amazing company. Proud to be part of their OOFamily! https://t.co/CVljP2c2ty — John Legere (@JohnLegere) May 17, 2023

“We are thrilled to welcome John Legere to our OOfamily,” says Lou Panaccione, Founder and CEO of OOFOS. “This is a time of great momentum for our brand. John’s history of growing businesses will help us continue to build OOFOS globally and position the company for success. Most importantly though, John’s character and reputation fit our brand values and we look forward to working together to bring our incredible ‘make yOO feel better’ OOfoam™ technology to more people around the world.”