JetBrains Announces RustOver, a Dedicated IDE for Rust Devs

JetBrains, makers of the popular IntelliJ IDE, have announced RustOver, a new IDE aimed specifically at Rust development.

Rust is growing in popularity as a result of several key features and advantages the language provides. JetBrains already offers a plugin to enable Rust development in IntelliJ, but the company is going all-in on a dedicated IDE.

JetBrains says the new IDE will offer code completion, code generation, on-the-fly analysis and fixes, as well as smart refactoring and live templates.

RustRover allows you to write code faster by completing relevant names everywhere in your code, adding details such as missing fields, imports, or trait methods, and generating typical constructs with live templates. While you type, RustRover applies a set of inspections to your code and suggests quick-fixes to resolve any problems automatically. RustRover offers many refactorings that work across the whole codebase.

The new IDE is available as a preview.