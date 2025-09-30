Jennifer Garner’s Once Upon a Farm Files for NYSE IPO Amid 66% Revenue Surge

In the bustling world of initial public offerings, a new entrant is stirring interest among investors and consumer goods enthusiasts alike: Once Upon a Farm, the organic baby food company co-founded by actress Jennifer Garner. The Berkeley, California-based firm officially filed its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, aiming to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “OFRM.” This move comes amid a resurgence in IPO activity, with the company reporting a significant revenue surge that underscores its growth in the competitive organic foods sector.

Founded in 2015 by Cassandra Curtis and Ari Raz, Once Upon a Farm gained prominence when Garner joined as a co-founder in 2017, alongside John Foraker, the former CEO of Annie’s. The company’s product lineup includes refrigerated pouches of fruit and vegetable purees, oat bars, frozen meals, and smoothie packets, all emphasizing no added sugars and organic ingredients. Garner’s involvement extends beyond celebrity endorsement; she actively participates in product development, drawing from her family farm in Oklahoma to supply some produce, as highlighted in various profiles.

Revenue Growth and Market Positioning Amid Economic Shifts

The filing reveals impressive financials: revenue for the six months ended June 30 climbed 66% to $110.6 million from $65.8 million a year earlier, according to details reported by Reuters. This jump reflects strong consumer demand for healthier, premium baby nutrition options, even as inflation pressures household budgets. However, the company acknowledged a history of operating losses, a common trait for growth-stage firms in the food industry, signaling potential risks for investors eyeing long-term profitability.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are leading the underwriting, with the IPO’s size and pricing yet to be determined. This filing follows a confidential submission in June, as noted in earlier reports from Investing.com, which speculated a valuation around $1 billion depending on market conditions. The timing aligns with a broader IPO revival, including successful debuts by companies like Black Rock Coffee Bar and cybersecurity firm Netskope.

From Hollywood to Farm-Fresh Innovation: Garner’s Influence

Garner’s star power has undeniably boosted the brand’s visibility. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like Tribe Public and Schaeffer’s Investment Research, highlight enthusiasm for the IPO, with mentions of the company’s farm-to-table ethos and potential to transform kids’ nutrition. One post from John F. Heerdink, Jr., emphasized the “farm-fresh values” driving the brand, linking it to Garner’s advocacy for child nutrition through partnerships like Save the Children.

The company’s expansion into refrigerated products sets it apart in a market dominated by shelf-stable options, tapping into trends toward fresher, minimally processed foods. Industry insiders point to this as a key differentiator, especially as parents increasingly seek alternatives to traditional jarred baby foods amid rising awareness of childhood obesity and nutrition.

Challenges and Opportunities in the Organic Sector

Yet, challenges loom. The filing notes dependencies on supply chains and retail partnerships, with major outlets like Walmart and Target carrying its products. Volatility in organic ingredient costs could impact margins, as could competition from established players like Gerber or emerging startups. Bloomberg Law’s coverage in this article underscores how Once Upon a Farm is positioning itself amid a list of firms advancing public listings, betting on sustained investor appetite.

Looking ahead, the IPO could fund further innovation, such as new product lines or geographic expansion. Garner’s personal story—rooted in her West Virginia upbringing and commitment to fighting rural poverty, as shared in CNN interviews—adds a narrative layer that resonates with socially conscious investors. If successful, this listing might not only elevate Once Upon a Farm but also spotlight the intersection of celebrity influence and sustainable business in the food industry.

Investor Sentiment and Broader Implications

Current sentiment on platforms like X shows a mix of optimism and caution, with users noting the rarity of food and beverage IPOs in recent months, per StockTwits updates. Analysts from Nosh.com suggest the move indicates a picking up steam in the market, potentially valuing the company highly based on its growth trajectory.

For industry watchers, this IPO represents more than a financial event; it’s a case study in leveraging celebrity for brand authenticity. As the process unfolds, eyes will be on how Once Upon a Farm navigates post-IPO realities, from regulatory scrutiny to maintaining its organic integrity in a profit-driven world.