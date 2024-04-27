Advertise with Us
Jeff Lawson, Twilio Co-Founder, Buys The Onion

Written by Matt Milano
Saturday, April 27, 2024

    • Jeff Lawson, co-founder and former CEO of Twilio, has purchased satirical news site The Onion.

    The deal was first reported by The New York Times. Business Insider reports that current owner G/O Media CEO Jim Spanfeller sent an email to staff confirming the sale.

    “This company is made up of four digital media veterans with a profound love for The Onion and comedy based content,” Spanfeller wrote. “The site’s new owners have agreed to keep The Onion’s entire staff intact and in Chicago, something we insisted be part of the deal.”

    Purchasing The Onion is a strange turn of events for the founder of a cloud computing company, although it likely comes as a relief to The Onion staff that Lawson does not appear to be poised to make major changes.

