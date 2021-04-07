Jeff Bezos Throws His Weight Behind Increased Corporate Taxes

Jeff Bezos has come out in favor of increased corporate taxes to help pay for Biden’s infrastructure plan.

Few things are more unpopular topics than raising taxes. With the administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan, however, raising taxes on the rich and corporations is one of the proposed ways of paying for it.

Jeff Bezos, as one of the most influential CEOs, has lent his support to the idea of raising corporate taxes, in a statement on Amazon’s website.

We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure. Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past, and it’s the right time to work together to make this happen. We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides—both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate). We look forward to Congress and the Administration coming together to find the right, balanced solution that maintains or enhances U.S. competitiveness.

It remains to be seen if the infrastructure plan will pass, but it appears it is already gaining support from powerful allies.