Jeff Bezos’ Former Housekeeper Sues, Alleging Discrimination

Jeff Bezos’ former housekeeper has sued the tech mogul, alleging discrimination and illegal working conditions.

According to Business Insider, Mercedes Wedaa is suing Bezos for alleged racial discrimination. The suit also claims that Wedaa was forced to work in unsanitary and unsafe conditions and for long periods of time without the legally required number of breaks.

The plaintiff says that a lack of a “readily accessible bathroom” meant she and the other housekeepers were unable to use the toilet for extended periods, often leading to urinary tract infections.

Bezos’ attorney, Harry Korrell, has denied the allegations to Insider, saying Wedaa was well-compensated and in charge of her own working conditions.

“We have investigated the claims, and they lack merit,” Korrell said. “Ms. Wedaa made over six figures annually and was the lead housekeeper.”

“She was responsible for her own break and meal times, and there were several bathrooms and breakrooms available to her and other staff,” he added. “The evidence will show that Ms. Wedaa was terminated for performance reasons. She initially demanded over $9M, and when the company refused, she decided to file this suit.”