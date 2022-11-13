Jeff Bezos Awards Dolly Parton $100 Million to Give to Charity

Jeff Bezos gave the latest Courage and Civility award to Dolly Parton, a $100 million award she can use on charities of her choice.

Dolly Parton has a well-established reputation as a philanthropist, donating to a number of causes close to her heart, such as helping children and improving literacy. Bezos’ Courage and Civility award “recognizes leaders who aim high, find solutions, and who always do it with civility,” as Lauren Sanchez said before Bezos gave the award to Parton.

Bezos went on to describe Parton as someone who “embodies these ideals” and who “gives with her heart.”

“What she’s done for kids and literacy, and so many other things, is just incredible,” he added.