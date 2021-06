Jeff Bezos, and his brother Mark, will be among those on the first crewed Blue Origin flight.

Blue Origin’s flight is scheduled for July 20, and will use the New Shepard vehicle. The New Shepard is made up of reusable rocket and capsule, and has undergone 11 unmanned test flights in preparation.

Bezos announced the news via Instagram.

One of the other seats is currently being auctioned off, with bids already reaching $2.8 million, with nearly 6,000 individuals bidding from 143 countries.