Japanese Government Wants to Remotely Turn Down Home AC Units

The Japanese government is looking for unprecedented power over people’s home, wanting the ability to remotely turn down AC units.

According to Japan Today, the Energy Conservation Subcommittee of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry made clear in a November 2 meeting that it wants to gain authority to turn down AC and heating units in people’s private homes.

The subcommittee’s goal is reign in energy usage and reduce pressure on Japan’s power grid, especially as the country transitions away from fossil fuel. Renewable sources of energy, such as solar, don’t always have the constant power generation as traditional sources, making power usage regulation far more important.

Needless to say, people’s reaction to the idea is predictably negative. At best, people think the idea is “creepy,” with others believing the measure will ultimately lead to people dying during Japan’s hot summers — something that happens with increasing frequency.

One thing is for sure: the subcommittee is going to have its work cut out to push its agenda through.