Japan and Netherlands Poised to Join US in China Semiconductor Crackdown

Japan and the Netherlands may be joining the US in its efforts to isolate the Chinese semiconductor industry over security concerns.

The US has been working to restrict high-tech components from making their way to China. Some analysts believe the country’s semiconductor industry has “collapsed,” but Beijing is spending big to revitalize it.

According to The Guardian, Japan and the Netherlands are preparing to join the US in its efforts. The confirmation came via a US official that seemed to confirm the existence of a deal but failed to provide any details.

“We can’t talk about the deal right now,” said Don Graves, deputy commerce department secretary. “But you can certainly talk to our friends in Japan and the Netherlands.”

If the deal does exist, it will prove a major setback to China’s semiconductor industry, cutting it off from even more of its supply chain.