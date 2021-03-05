Jamf’s Quarterly Results Indicate Strong Apple Demand in the Enterprise

Jamf’s latest quarterly results are good news for the company and for Apple, indicating increased demand for Apple products in the enterprise.

Jamf is a device management firm that specializes in supporting Apple customers. The company was founded in 2002, with the goal to “help organizations succeed with Apple.”

In its latest Q4 results, the company’s revenue hit $76.4 million, growing 34% year-over-year. Yearly revenue was $269.5 million, up 32%.

“We finished 2020 with high growth across every product, geography, and the top 10 industries we serve, demonstrating the strength and diversity of our platform,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “As we look to 2021, we’ll continue to expand the breadth and depth of our Apple Enterprise Management platform to enhance our value to customers and accelerate further penetration of Apple in the enterprise.”

Jamf’s results are the latest indication of the inroads Apple is making. Years ago, Apple was known as the computer of choice for creatives, while Windows had a firm stranglehold on the enterprise market. With the iPhone, iPad and modern Macs, Apple has increasingly been prying its way into the market.