Jaguar Land Rover Halting Production Because of Chip Shortage

Jaguar Land Rover is halting production at two of its UK factories as a result of the global semiconductor shortage.

The pandemic has helped fuel an unprecedented demand for semiconductors. As individuals were under lockdown and quarantine, tablets and computers surged in popularity, thanks to remote work, gaming and entertainment. In combination with supply chains already strained by the pandemic, these factors have helped create a massive shortage.

The semiconductor shortage has already created problems for Ford and GM, but it appears the Jaguar Land Rover is the latest automaker to halt production as a result. The automaker will be halting production at two of its UK facilities as a result.

“Like other automotive manufacturers, we are currently experiencing some COVID-19 supply chain disruption, including the global availability of semiconductors,” the company said in a statement, according to U.S. News & World Report. The shortage “is having an impact on our production schedules and our ability to meet global demand for some of our vehicles.”