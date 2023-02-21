Jaguar Land Rover Goes All-In On Self-Driving

Jaguar Land Rover appears to be going all-in on self-driving tech, with plans for three new European engineering hubs.

Self-driving tech is the next big thing for the automotive industry, with virtually every automaker working to develop it. According to Reuters, Jaguar Land Rover is building three new engineering hubs in Europe as part of its partnership with Nvidia, a firm that is at the heart of the AI revolution.

The new hubs will be located in Munich, Bologna and Madrid, and were chosen because of their proximity to concentrations of digital engineering specialists.

The company expects to create at least 100 jobs focused “on developing driver assistance systems and artificial intelligence for self-driving cars of the future.”