Jack Dorsey is revealing more information about his TBD business and its focus on building a decentralized Bitcoin exchange.

Dorsey announced in July that his company Square was creating a new business named TBD.

Square is creating a new business (joining Seller, Cash App, & Tidal) focused on building an open developer platform with the sole goal of making it easy to create non-custodial, permissionless, and decentralized financial services. Our primary focus is #Bitcoin. Its name is TBD. — jack⚡️ (@jack) July 15, 2021

It’s unclear if TBD is the final name, or merely a placeholder. Either way, Dorsey is finally revealing what TBD’s business will be.