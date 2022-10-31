Jack Dorsey’s New Social Media Company Off to a Strong Start

Amid Musk’s takeover of Twitter, its founder is attempting to launch a second act in the social media space.

Jack Dorsey has been vocal in his belief that Twitter should never have become a company, wishing it had remained a protocol instead. This would have allowed the the service to be used by a variety of apps and platforms, without centralized control being in the hands of a single company.

According to Business Insider, Dorsey’s Bluesky Social website says it aims to create “a new foundation for social networking which gives creators independence from platforms, developers the freedom to build, and users a choice in their experience.”

It appears the new company is off to a strong start, with a recent tweet stating it had 30,000 signups in two days for its waiting list.

Wow. 30k signups for our app’s waiting list in the last two days! Thanks for the overwhelming interest, we’ll do our best to get you in soon. 🔜 — bluesky (@bluesky) October 20, 2022

With much of Twitter’s future up in the air, Bluesky Social may offer users a compelling alternative.