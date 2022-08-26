Jack Dorsey’s Biggest Regret Is Twitter Becoming a Company

Jack Dorsey is weighing in on the Twitter drama, saying his biggest regret is that it became a company at all.

Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms, but also one that is often at the center of the most controversy. The platform has struggled with issues of moderation, free speech, security, and now a legal fight over whether Elon Musk will or will not purchase the company.

Dorsey believes the company would have been a lot better off if it had never become a company at all, according to one of his tweets in response to a user asking if he was happy with the direction Twitter had taken over the years.

“The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company,” Dorsey wrote.

Dorsey then went on to say how he wished Twitter was structured:

“A protocol. Def can’t be owned by a state, or company. Becomes clearer every day.”

Protocols are used every day by billions of people, whether they be protocols defining email, web, messaging, encryption, or more. Rather than restricting consumers to a single app, or a single company, a protocol simply outlines how two apps should communicate. As long as they follow the protocol, anyone can create an app that works with it and communicates with every other app using the same protocol.

While it’s far too late to wind back the clock, it’s an interesting thought exercise to imagine how different Twitter would be today if Dorsey’s wish came true.