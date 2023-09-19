Jack Dorsey Is Taking Over As Square CEO

Jack Dorsey is once again going to be CEO of Square, taking over after current CEO Alyssa Henry steps down in October.

Spotted by CNN, Square filed regulatory paperwork that revealed Henry will be resigning on October 2. The same filing indicated Dorsey will take over as “Square Head.”

The filing gave no indication as to the reason for Henry’s resignation.

“As CEO of Square, Alyssa Henry helped transform the business into a software-led technology company, guided the team during the uncertainty of global pandemic lockdowns, and expanded our breadth of services for small businesses around the world,” a Block company spokesperson told CNN.

“Square is what it is today in large part because of Alyssa’s leadership and we wish her the best in her future endeavors,” the statement added.