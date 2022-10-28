It’s Official: Elon Musk Now Owns Twitter

Elon Musk is Twitter’s new owner after the deal closed late Thursday.

What may be one of the most tumultuous acquisitions in history has finally come to a close with Elon Musk completing his takeover of Twitter. Multiple outlets reported the deal closed late Thursday, a day before a court-imposed deadline.

According to The Washington Post, Musk wasted no time purging the social media company of some of its top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, Legal, Policy and Trust Lead Vijaya Gadde, and Sean Edgett, Twitter’s General Counsel.

Many questions remain about Twitter’s future and how Musk will guide it. After threatening layoffs of a much as 75% of the company’s staff, the mercurial CEO backtracked. Similarly, Musk has championed unfettered free speech before acknowledging he has no intention of letting Twitter “become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.”

Only time will tell what Twitter will become under Musk’s stewardship, but at least everyone can stop wondering if/when Twitter would join Musk’s list of companies.