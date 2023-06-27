It’s Not Just You — Google Is Canceling Pixel Fold Preorders

Google appears to be cancelling an alarming number of Pixel Fold preorders, leaving many potential buyers with more questions than answers.

According to Android Central, Google appears to be cancelling orders made through the Google Store. The Pixel Fold became available for preorder on June 20, with the devices initially expected to ship on June 27.

Unfortunately, many users’ preorders are being cancelled and it’s not clear why. The two most likely theories are a server error with the Google Store, or an issue with payment verification.

Whatever the cause, the issue is an unfortunate complication for the release of the Pixel Fold. The device is Google’s first foray into foldable devices, with many Android users excited to experience Google’s vision of what a foldable should be.