Italy Investigates DeepSeek Over Privacy Concerns

The Italian government is joining the growing list of entities concerned about Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, launching an investigation over privacy issues.

DeepSeek has quickly gained recognition for its impressive AI model, one that rivals the best OpenAI has to offer. Even more impressive is the fact that DeepSeek built its model for a mere $3-$5 million, a fraction of the $100 million it cost OpenAI, while doing it with second-rate Nvidia hardware.

The Italian data and privacy watchdog, the Garante Per La Protezione Dei Dati Personali (GPDP), announced it was launching an investigation of DeepSeek over “possible risk for data from millions of people in Italy.”

The GPDP made the announcement on its official website (machine translated):

The Guarantor for the protection of personal data has sent a request for information to Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence and to Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence, the companies that provide the DeepSeek chatbot service, both on the web platform and on the App. Given the possible high risk for the data of millions of people in Italy, the Authority asked the two companies and their affiliates to confirm what personal data are collected, from which sources, for what purposes, what the basis is legal treatment, and whether they are stored on servers located in China. The Guarantor also asked the companies what type of information is used to train the artificial intelligence system and, in the event that personal data is collected through web scraping activities, to clarify how users registered and those not registered in the service have been or are informed about the processing of their data.

Given that DeepSeek is a Chinese AI firm, it’s a safe bet this is not the last investigation it will face.