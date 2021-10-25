Issues Force Tesla to Roll Back Latest Full Self-Driving Update

Tesla has rolled back its latest Full Self-Driving (FSD) update following errors.

FSD is Tesla’s attempt at autonomous driving. Despite the company’s advancements, FSD has had a number of high-profile incidents and accidents. The incidents have led senators to call on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate the company’s claims regarding FSD’s capabilities.

Some users reported issues with the latest beta, with the system warning of an impending crash, despite the car ahead being at a safe distance. The system would even aggressively apply the brakes, creating the possibility of a high-speed accident.

CEO Elon Musk announced the rollback on Twitter.