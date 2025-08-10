Israeli DWTS Viral Routine Mimics Trump and Melania’s Rally Moves

In a captivating blend of entertainment and geopolitics, Israel’s version of “Dancing with the Stars” has sparked international buzz with a performance that paid homage to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Airing on a recent episode, professional dancers donned costumes mimicking the Trumps—complete with Trump’s signature red tie and Melania’s elegant gown—and delivered a high-energy routine that has gone viral. The pair’s choreography, set to a mix of upbeat tracks, featured exaggerated moves echoing Trump’s well-known rally dances, drawing cheers from the studio audience and online viewers alike.

Israel 🇮🇱 "Dance with the Stars" TV show featured one of the pairs dressed as President Trump and Melania Trump, and they absolutely killed it.



This is a must-watch. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U9gpZ33vgv — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) August 11, 2025

The performance, shared widely on social media, including a post by X user VividProwess, highlights the show’s flair for topical themes. According to footage embedded in the X post, the dancers executed precise footwork, spins, and playful gestures that captured the essence of the Trumps’ public personas. Judges on the Israeli program, known locally as “Rokdim Im Kokhavim,” praised the creativity, awarding high scores for entertainment value, even as some critics noted the political undertones.

Cultural Crossover in Prime-Time TV

This isn’t the first time “Dancing with the Stars” franchises have riffed on political figures. Back in 2016, the U.S. version featured contestant Geraldo Rivera impersonating Trump in a cha-cha routine set in a mock Oval Office, as reported by Firstpost. That performance, however, received mixed reviews from judges, who found it more comedic than technically proficient. In contrast, the Israeli iteration appears more polished, integrating elements of Trump’s real-life dance moves, such as those seen at his rallies.

Public reaction has been swift and polarized, reflecting broader sentiments about Trump in Israel. On X, users like mary d eady responded enthusiastically to VividProwess’s post, commenting, “Yes, happiness is returning to America … great performance,” underscoring a wave of pro-Trump fervor. Searches on X reveal thousands of views and shares, with hashtags linking the routine to Trump’s strong alliance with Israel during his first term and his recent reelection as the 47th president.

Trump’s Dance Legacy and Israeli Affinity

Trump’s own history with dancing has often made headlines, from his inaugural ball waltz with Melania to “An American Trilogy” in 2017, as detailed in a Newsweek article from January 2025. Social media users mocked that moment as awkward, per a 2017 Daily Mail report, comparing it to a high school prom. Yet, Trump’s energetic rally dances, like those to “Y.M.C.A.” at Mar-a-Lago events, have become iconic, even earning playful critiques from Melania herself, as noted in a 2023 Newsweek piece.

In Israel, such tributes resonate deeply amid strong bilateral ties. Posts on X from accounts like VividProwess frequently celebrate Trump, with one from July 2025 highlighting Israeli singer Eden Ben Zaken performing national anthems at a meeting involving Trump advisor Paula White-Cain and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This affinity is evident in Channel 14 News coverage of Trump’s victories, often accompanied by enthusiastic dances and flags, as seen in viral clips.

Global Reactions and Entertainment Implications

The performance’s virality extends beyond borders, amassing over 33,000 views on the initial X post alone, per platform metrics. Entertainment insiders view it as a savvy ratings boost for the Israeli show, which competes in a crowded reality TV market by blending pop culture with current events. A recent Hindustan Times article from October 2024 described Trump and Melania dancing at a Madison Square Garden rally, a scene echoed in the TV routine’s joyful energy.

Critics, however, question the politicization of entertainment. A June 2025 People report noted boos for the Trumps at a Kennedy Center event, highlighting divided opinions. Yet, for Israeli audiences, the dance serves as a lighthearted nod to a leader seen as a staunch ally, especially post his 2025 inauguration.

Broader Geopolitical Echoes

As Trump navigates his second term, such cultural moments underscore Israel’s pro-Trump sentiment, evident in X posts celebrating his wins with Israeli flags and dances. A 2025 Daily Express US story captured Melania performing the “Trump dance” at a White House July Fourth event, mirroring the TV homage.

Industry experts suggest this could inspire similar crossovers in other international editions of the show, potentially boosting viewership amid global political shifts. While not everyone applauds the fusion of politics and performance, the Israeli routine’s success—praised for its execution and timeliness—proves entertainment’s power to bridge divides, one dance step at a time.