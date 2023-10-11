Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

Advertising &amp; Marketing

IRS Sends Microsoft a $28.9 Billion Bill For Back Taxes

The Internal Revenue Services has sent Microsoft a whopping $28.9 billion bill for back taxes, plus penalties and interest....
IRS Sends Microsoft a $28.9 Billion Bill For Back Taxes
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, October 11, 2023

    • The Internal Revenue Services has sent Microsoft a whopping $28.9 billion bill for back taxes, plus penalties and interest.

    According to an SEC filing, the IRS sent the company a Notices of Proposed Adjustment (NOPAs) covering 2004 to 2013. The IRS says Microsoft owes an additional $28.9 billion, plus penalties and interest.

    Microsoft believes the IRS is in error and plans to challenge the bill, according to the filing:

    In the NOPAs, the IRS is seeking an additional tax payment of $28.9 billion plus penalties and interest. As of September 30, 2023, we believe our allowances for income tax contingencies are adequate. We disagree with the proposed adjustments and will vigorously contest the NOPAs through the IRS’s administrative appeals office and, if necessary, judicial proceedings. We do not expect a final resolution of these issues in the next 12 months. Based on the information currently available, we do not anticipate a significant increase or decrease to our tax contingencies for these issues within the next 12 months.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |