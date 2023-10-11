IRS Sends Microsoft a $28.9 Billion Bill For Back Taxes

The Internal Revenue Services has sent Microsoft a whopping $28.9 billion bill for back taxes, plus penalties and interest.

According to an SEC filing, the IRS sent the company a Notices of Proposed Adjustment (NOPAs) covering 2004 to 2013. The IRS says Microsoft owes an additional $28.9 billion, plus penalties and interest.

Microsoft believes the IRS is in error and plans to challenge the bill, according to the filing: