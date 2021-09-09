iRobot Guarantees Its Newest Roomba Will Detect Pet Poop & Avoid It

iRobot has announced its latest Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, and it has a major new improvement for pet owners.

Roomba vacuum cleaners have increased in popularity and have a devoted fanbase. Nonetheless, as many pet owners can attest, the robot cleaners have not always done a good job of avoiding pet poop, instead smearing it across the floor.

The latest model, the Roomba j7+ is supposed to address that issue. iRobot is so confident the j7+ will avoid pet waste that the company is promising to replace any units that fail to do so.

“Smart home products often fail to live up to consumer expectations when they lack context of the home, cannot learn independently and require complex programming for basic functionality. We understand home environments and lifestyles are unique and that it’s important to offer intelligent, simple-to-use products that more thoughtfully work within the boundaries of house rules set by the user,” said Colin Angle, chairman and CEO of iRobot. “The Roomba j7+ with iRobot Genius provides greater levels of personalization, new home automations and the ability to get smarter over time, allowing the robot to deliver a more intuitive cleaning experience so people have more time to do what’s most important to them.”

It’s a safe bet the j7+ will be a big hit with pet owners.