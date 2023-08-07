Iraq Blocks Telegram Over National Security Concerns

Iraq says it has blocked the Telegram messaging app over concerns regarding national security and users’ personal data.

According to Reuters, Iraq’s telecoms ministry made the decision, saying it requested Telegram shut down “platforms that leak the data of the official state institutions and the personal data of citizens… but the company did not respond and did not interact with any of these requests.”

“The Ministry of Communications affirms its respect for citizens’ rights to freedom of expression and communication, without prejudice to the security of the state and its institutions,” the statement said.