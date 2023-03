Users looking forward to a notch-less iPhone are in for a disappointment, with the feature postponed till 2025.

Apple has been rumored to be working on an under-display version of Face ID that would eliminate the need for the much-maligned notch. Unfortunately, according to well-known leaker Ross Young, Apple is experiencing issues with the necessary sensors:

Under panel Face ID is now expected to be pushed at least a year to 2025 or later due to sensor issues. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 9, 2023

While the news is sure to disappoint many fans, at least Apple has not abandoned the feature.