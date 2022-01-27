iPhone Face ID in iOS15.4 Will Work With Masks

iPhone users are about to get a major upgrade, with iOS 15.4 allowing them to unlock their devices using Face ID with a mask on.

Apple has slowly been moving its various products to Face ID, thanks to the improved security it offers over Touch ID. Many users also find the feature more convenient, but the global pandemic has shown a spotlight on one major limitation: masks.

According to AppleInsider, Apple is working on addressing this in the iOS15.4 beta, introducing the ability to use Face ID with a mask. The biometric feature will focus on a person’s facial characteristics around their eyes to unlock the phone, although Apple warns it won’t be as secure as full facial recognition.

Users who choose to enable the new feature will be greeted with the following prompt:

Face ID is most accurate when it’s set up for full-face recognition only. To use Face ID while wearing a mask, iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye area to authenticate.

It’s a safe bet most users will still opt to activate the feature.