iPhone 15 Slates For Mass Production In August, 84 Million Units Targeted

A new report predicts that Apple will begin mass production of the iPhone 15 in August, with the company targeting 84 million units in 2023.

According to 9to5Mac, Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research says the Cupertino company is preparing to begin production on the new iPhone model, one that will bring a couple of changes over previous generations.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to cost more than its iPhone 14 counterpart. It is believed the price increase is the result of exclusive features on the most expensive model, a significant departure from previous generations. Until now, the Pro Max model has only been distinguished by a bigger form factor, and the battery its larger size allowed, but was otherwise identical to the smaller Pro.

9to5Mac believes the Pro Max may exclusively receive Apple’s new periscope zoom camera lens, an upgrade that would account for an increased price.