iPhone 12 With No Sound? Apple Will Fix It

Apple has announced it will fix iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pros that have no sound as a result of a failed component.

According to the company, a small percentage of devices have a faulty component that can fail, resulting in no sound from the receiver when making or receiving calls.

Affected phones were made between October 2020 and April 2021. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are not impacted.

Apple has set up a service program to repair affected models for free, either via the company or an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Customers can begin the process on Apple’s website.