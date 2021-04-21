iPad Pro’s Center Stage Will Work With Third-Party Video Apps

Apple has answered a big question about the upcoming Center Stage iPad Pro feature, stating it will work with third-party video apps.

One of the most frustrating things about videoconferencing on an iPad is the placement of the camera. Because the camera is placed at the top of the screen when held in portrait mode, it is off to the side when in landscape mode, such as when it’s in a keyboard case. As a result, looking at the screen during a video conference makes it appear as if the person is looking off to the side — because they are, in relation to the camera.

When Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro at its Spring Loaded event, one of the most promising features was one called Center Stage. Using the iPad’s Ultra Wide camera, in combination with machine learning, Center Stage keeps the user centered in the screen, appearing to look directly at the camera.

One of the biggest questions was whether the new feature would only work with FaceTime, or if it would support third-party apps, such as Zoom, Skype or Teams. Apple has clarified on its iPad Pro page that the feature will work with third-party apps.

The all‑new Center Stage uses the Ultra Wide camera and machine learning to change the way you participate in video calls. As you move around, it automatically pans to keep you centered in the frame. When others join in or leave the call, the view expands or zooms in. Center Stage works with FaceTime and other video conferencing apps for an even more engaging experience

The news will remove a significant irritation for anyone primarily using an iPad Pro for their work and virtual meetings.