iPad Pro Models With Larger Screens May Be Coming

Apple is working on an all-new iPad Pro design with an even larger screen, if reports are to be believed.

The largest iPad Pro has been the 12.9-inch model since its introduction in 2015. The screen size puts it roughly on par with the MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via AppleInsider), Apple is ready to expand the iPad Pro even more, with engineers working on a design that’s even larger. Users hoping to see it in the 2022 refresh will be disappointed, however, as the new models are “a couple of years down the road at the earliest.”

Many users have been clamoring for better multitasking on the iPad Pro, specifically requesting a multi-windowed interface, similar to macOS. The larger screen size would certainly make such a transition easier, and could pave the way for a whole new generation of iPadOS innovations.