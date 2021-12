Apple has just dropped iOS and iPadOS 15.2, and it includes 38 privacy and security improvements, and should be a top priority for all users.

iOS/iPadOS 15.2 includes privacy and security fixes for several sections of the mobile operating system (OS), including the kernel, audio frameworks, FaceTime, I/O frameworks, Notes, Preferences, sandboxing and the Webkit engine that powers Safari.

All users should download and install 15.2 immediately. To update, open Settings > General > Software Update.